Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,584 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

In other Norwood Financial news, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,988. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,904 shares of company stock worth $123,191 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.