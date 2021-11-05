Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $606,000 Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.