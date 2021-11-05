Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Williams Industrial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 22,139.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,361.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

