Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

ETR HFG opened at €88.34 ($103.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

