Barclays Begins Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

