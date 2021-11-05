Barclays Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $63.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.
NYSE:IR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. 34,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $58.43.
In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 326.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.