Barclays Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $63.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. 34,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 326.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

