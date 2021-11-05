Barclays Cuts Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target to $8.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

CASA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,241. The company has a market capitalization of $508.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $6,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

