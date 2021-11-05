Barclays Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

NYSE:PINS opened at $43.64 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

