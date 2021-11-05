Barclays Downgrades TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $34,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

