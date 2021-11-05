Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has 240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 205.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.38.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE BCS opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.