Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has 240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 205.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.38.
NYSE BCS opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.