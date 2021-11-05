Barclays Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $215.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $174.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $115.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.