Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barrett Business Services stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

