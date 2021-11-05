Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by 158.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

