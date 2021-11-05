Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 202.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 539,864 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,460,080 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $381,450,000 after buying an additional 363,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.