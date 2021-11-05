Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

BASFY stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Basf has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

