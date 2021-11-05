Basic Attention Token Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $311.12 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,829,868 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.