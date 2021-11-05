Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €89.99 ($105.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

