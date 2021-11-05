Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $363.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $365.52. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.