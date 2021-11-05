Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

