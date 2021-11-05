Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Earns Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.59.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
