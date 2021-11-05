Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Earns Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

