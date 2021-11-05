Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. 5,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Belden has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

