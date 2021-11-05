BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 252.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $11,253,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

