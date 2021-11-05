Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 165,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,806. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

