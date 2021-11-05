Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BNFT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 165,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,806. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.