Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

AIR opened at €109.00 ($128.24) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.73. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

