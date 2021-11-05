Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

