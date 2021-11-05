Berry Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

