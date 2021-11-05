Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $663.69

Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 663.69 ($8.67) and traded as low as GBX 663 ($8.66). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 676 ($8.83), with a volume of 1,392 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 663.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,705.61. The stock has a market cap of £63.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.55.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

