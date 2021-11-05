B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $30.91. B&G Foods shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 44,004 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.