BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

BGSF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Get BGSF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.43% of BGSF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.