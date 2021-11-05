BIDR (BIDR) Trading Down 1% This Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $56.94 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

