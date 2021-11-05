Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BGFV traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,868. The company has a market cap of $660.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

