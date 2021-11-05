Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $101.89 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $610.85 or 0.01002607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
