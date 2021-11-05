Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $548.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $522.00 to $548.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of TECH opened at $495.23 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,052,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

