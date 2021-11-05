Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $12,469,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $17,197,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $222,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

