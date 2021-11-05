Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 120,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,399. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $304,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

