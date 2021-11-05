Bitcoin Confidential 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,601.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13,601.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00272590 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.