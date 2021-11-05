Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,479.29 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,611.22 or 1.00079991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.54 or 0.00710734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

