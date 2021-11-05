BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $450,536.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.36 or 0.07371849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.34 or 0.00325548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.00978447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00087136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00421981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00284986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00239872 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.