BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.