BlackRock Inc. Acquires 30,766 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $205,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $117,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.