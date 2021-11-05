BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAI opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

