BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 180,591 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,217,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 122,340 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,284 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

