BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $533.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.