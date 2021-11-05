BlackRock Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.61 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.