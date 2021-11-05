BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.73% of Landos Biopharma worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $159,688,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $6,558,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $14.03 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $562.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

