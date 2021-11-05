BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 996,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of PCTEL worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCTEL by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

