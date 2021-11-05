BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $963.76. 3,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,004. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $645.12 and a 1 year high of $964.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $897.40 and a 200-day moving average of $880.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

