BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

