BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,126,368 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,126,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

AVEO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

