BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,368 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.42 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.97.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

